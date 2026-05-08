Cher reportedly stopped funds to son Allman, court papers say
Entertainment
Cher reportedly has stopped giving money to her son, Elijah Blue Allman, who now relies on $10,000 a month from his late father's trust.
Court documents filed this week reveal that Elijah says he has lost regular gifts from Cher and is struggling financially.
He has even asked to lower spousal support payments to his estranged wife.
Allman in psychiatric custody
Elijah is currently in psychiatric custody and Cher allegedly says he is facing serious debt, including $200,000 in unpaid taxes.
Cher recently tried and failed to get legal control over his finances, saying she was worried about his spending on drugs and luxury items due to mental health issues.
The court denied her request for now, with another hearing set for July 17.