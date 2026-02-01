Whitney Houston, Cher honored with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Recording Academy honored several legendary artists with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys Special Merit Awards on Saturday night, ahead of the 68th Grammy Awards . Among the recipients were Cher, Chaka Khan, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Fela Kuti, and Whitney Houston. While accepting the award, Khan said, "Music has been my prayer... Through it, I saved my life."

Career tribute Khan's acceptance speech was full of gratitude and humor A short documentary on Khan's career preceded her award. It showcased her hits as a member of the funk band Rufus and as a solo artist. Wearing a shimmering sea green gown, she thanked her collaborators in a heartfelt speech. "Over 50 years I am blessed to walk alongside extraordinary artists, musicians, writers, producers and creatives," she said, pausing before adding, "and cuckoos."

Posthumous honors Family members of Kuti and Houston accepted their awards The Lifetime Achievement Awards were also accepted by family members of the Nigerian legend Kuti and iconic singer-actor Houston, who passed away in 1997 and 2012, respectively. Femi Kuti, one of Kuti's children, thanked the Recording Academy for honoring their father. "Thank you for bringing our father here," he said. Pat Houston, Whitney's sister-in-law and longtime manager, said during her acceptance speech: "Her voice - that voice! - remains eternal."

Virtual tributes Cher and Santana delivered acceptance speeches via video Cher and Santana were not present at the ceremony, but they delivered short acceptance speeches via video. Cher humorously recalled her childhood dream of being a singer, saying, "When I was 4 years old, I used to run around the house naked, singing into a hairbrush." Santana's son, Salvador, accepted his father's award, and Santana spoke on video about how music can bring "hope and joy to heal the world."

