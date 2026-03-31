Chetak Screen Awards in Mumbai reveal Best Script-OTT Film nominees

'Mrs.' and 'Stolen' among nominees

Stolen (Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar) and The Mehta Boys (Alexander Dinelaris, Boman Irani) round out the main script nominees.

Both Mrs. and Stolen are among the nominees. Talk about a close race!

Other strong contenders include Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders, Songs of Paradise, and The Mehta Boys.

The awards will recognize achievements across various categories.