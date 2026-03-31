Chetak Screen Awards in Mumbai reveal Best Script-OTT Film nominees
Entertainment
The Chetak Screen Awards are back on April 5 in Mumbai, shining a spotlight on the best from India's OTT film world.
Leading the pack for Best Script-OTT Film are Mrs. (by Harman Baweja, Anu Singh Choudhary, Arati Kadav), Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders (Smita Singh), and Songs of Paradise (Danish Renzu, Sunayana Kachroo, Niranjan Iyengar).
'Mrs.' and 'Stolen' among nominees
Stolen (Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar) and The Mehta Boys (Alexander Dinelaris, Boman Irani) round out the main script nominees.
Both Mrs. and Stolen are among the nominees. Talk about a close race!
Other strong contenders include Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders, Songs of Paradise, and The Mehta Boys.
The awards will recognize achievements across various categories.