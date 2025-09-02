'Chhaava' breaks TV viewership records with 39.2M viewers
Vicky Kaushal's historical movie Chhaava has broken television viewership records, pulling in a staggering 39.2 million viewers during its debut on Star Gold on August 17. Boasting a 3.12 TVR, it ranks as this year's biggest non-franchise TV movie premiere in India, reported FirstPost. The movie aired in both Hindi and Marathi, enhancing its significance as a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj around Independence Day.
Post-release performance
Film's success story continues
The film, which earned over ₹807.91 crore (per Sacnilk) at the global box office, maintained its momentum with a record-breaking TV premiere. Kaushal expressed in a statement, "I'm overwhelmed by the love Chhaava continues to receive." "To see the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj reach every home in the country is truly special." "I'm grateful to Star Gold for creating such a memorable celebration around it."
Director's reaction
Director Laxman Utekar added, "The journey of Chhaava has been truly incredible, and to see it resonate with such a massive television audience is immensely gratifying." "This record-breaking premiere proves that audiences are eager for powerful, rooted stories." "The collaboration with Star Gold has been phenomenal, and their ability to bring this film to homes across India has created a truly special event." Meanwhile, Kaushal is currently working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his upcoming movie Love & War.