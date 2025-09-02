'I was scared': Dwayne Johnson on losing weight for role

To look like Kerr, Johnson swapped his usual muscle-building routine for cardio, mobility work, and gut-focused nutrition. He also spent three to four hours every day getting 13-14 prosthetics applied—definitely not your typical gym session.

'The Smashing Machine's plot

The Smashing Machine dives into Kerr's struggles with addiction, fame, and finding redemption.

At the 2025 Venice Film Festival, fans were wowed by Johnson's transformation—he even got a standing ovation.

For Johnson, this role is more than action; it's about exploring deeper human stories and pushing himself as an actor.