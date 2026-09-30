'Chicago' to make India debut at NMACC in Mumbai
Big news for theater fans: Broadway's legendary musical "Chicago" is making its India debut at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.
From January 21 to 31, 2027, you can catch one of 14 shows at the Grand Theatre.
Thanks to a team-up with top Broadway producers, this promises a true New York-style experience right here in India.
Iconic 'Chicago' won 6 Tonys
Chicago isn't just any musical: it's been a hit since 1996, racking up six Tony Awards and even inspiring an Oscar-winning movie.
With iconic songs like "All That Jazz" and "Cell Block Tango," it dives into the wild world of crime and celebrity in the 1920s, a vibe that still feels fresh today.
This show also marks another big moment for NMACC, which has quickly become a go-to spot for major international performances.