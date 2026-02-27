Chidambaram denies Dileep collaboration rumors, says 'double-check news' Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Director Chidambaram has set the record straight—he's not teaming up with Dileep for a survival thriller, despite online buzz that started on February 27.

He took to social media to clear things up and reminded everyone to double-check news before sharing it.

Right now, his energy is all about finishing Balan, which is aiming for release before Onam.