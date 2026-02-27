Chidambaram denies Dileep collaboration rumors, says 'double-check news'
Director Chidambaram has set the record straight—he's not teaming up with Dileep for a survival thriller, despite online buzz that started on February 27.
He took to social media to clear things up and reminded everyone to double-check news before sharing it.
Right now, his energy is all about finishing Balan, which is aiming for release before Onam.
Meanwhile, this is what's happening with 'Balan'
Balan, written by Jithu Madhavan (of Aavesham fame), is already getting attention after Manjummel Boys made waves in 2024.
The film wrapped shooting in December 2025 and is deep into post-production. Director Ram Gopal Varma even shared his excitement after catching a sneak peek.
Fans are waiting for more details, while Manjummel Boys keeps streaming on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.