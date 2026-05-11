Chidambaram's 'Balan the Boy' releases globally June 19 2026
Entertainment
Chidambaram, the director behind Manjummel Boys, is back with Balan The Boy, hitting theaters globally on June 19, 2026.
The film is getting a wide release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada thanks to KVN Productions and Thespian Films.
'Balan The Boy' screens at Cannes
Written by Jithu Madhavan and called "a deeply human story" by its makers, Balan The Boy explores what it means to belong and carry your roots.
Before its big release, the movie will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival's Marche du Film (May 12-23), giving it a shot at international buzz.