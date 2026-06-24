Chidambaram's 'Balan: The Boy' stalls, fails to cross ₹10 cr
Entertainment
Balan: The Boy, Chidambaram's Malayalam film, kicked off with a solid weekend but slowed down during the week.
After five days in theaters, it hasn't quite crossed the ₹10 crore net mark.
Day 5 brought in ₹1.11 crore, putting India's total at ₹9.33 crore.
'Balan: The Boy' global ₹19.31 cr
The film's global earnings are at ₹19.31 crore, with domestic gross at ₹10.81 crore and overseas adding another ₹8.50 crore.
Occupancy rates stayed steady midweek: 24.7% overall, peaking at nearly 34% for night shows.
Malayalam screenings drew the most crowds (27%), while Tamil shows lagged behind (10%).
Even as collections stall, Balan: The Boy keeps bringing people to theaters with consistent turnout.