Chidambaram's 'Balan: The Boy' stalls, fails to cross ₹10 cr

'Balan: The Boy' global ₹19.31 cr

The film's global earnings are at ₹19.31 crore, with domestic gross at ₹10.81 crore and overseas adding another ₹8.50 crore.

Occupancy rates stayed steady midweek: 24.7% overall, peaking at nearly 34% for night shows.

Malayalam screenings drew the most crowds (27%), while Tamil shows lagged behind (10%).

Even as collections stall, Balan: The Boy keeps bringing people to theaters with consistent turnout.