Chief Minister Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' has ₹16.78cr advance bookings
Entertainment
Chief Minister Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, has already made waves with ₹16.78 crore in advance bookings, even though it leaked online ahead of Friday's release.
Over 7.37 lakh tickets have been snapped up across India, with ticket prices in Tamil Nadu hitting ₹700 and fans in Chennai especially eager to catch early shows.
'Jana Nayagan' urban buzz, theaters holdouts
The hype is real thanks to Chief Minister Vijay's huge fan base and the buzz around this being his last acting project, but interest outside major cities is pretty mild.
The movie got an A certificate from censors (unusual for a Vijay film) and some theaters are holding out over revenue-sharing disputes, which usually get sorted just before release day.