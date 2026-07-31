Chikhlia defends Kapoor's 'Ramayana' casting on podcast amid 'Animal' controversy

Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Ramayana, has sparked debate online, mainly because of his roles in films like Animal.

But Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the classic TV Ramayan, is standing by him.

On a recent podcast, she said it's "a great thing for an actor to be able to play varied characters," adding that someone who can do Animal can also play Ram.