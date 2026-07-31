Chikhlia defends Kapoor's 'Ramayana' casting on podcast amid 'Animal' controversy
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Ramayana, has sparked debate online, mainly because of his roles in films like Animal.
But Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the classic TV Ramayan, is standing by him.
On a recent podcast, she said it's "a great thing for an actor to be able to play varied characters," adding that someone who can do Animal can also play Ram.
Kapoor says Comic-Con pressure for 'Ramayana'
Ranbir himself talked about the pressure at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, admitting he wondered if he was "worthy" of playing such a big role, but soon realized the responsibility it carries.
The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash, and will release in two parts: Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.