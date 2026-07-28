Children's Mercy patients design gown honoring Swift's marriage to Kelce

The dress features standout lines like "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me!" and is decorated with patient drawings.

Kids also made friendship bracelets and wore tiaras during the event, showing their love for Swift.

Savvy Bridal called it a tribute to Swift's kindness, including her hospital visit in December 2024 and a donation she made with Kelce, and said, "we hope that when she sees it, she feels love and gratitude stitched into every message."