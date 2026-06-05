China cracks down on 'vulgar' micro dramas, targets 'soft pornography'

China 's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) has ordered provincial authorities to clamp down on materialistic, violent, and sexualized content in locally produced micro dramas. The move aims to curb "soft pornography," distorted views of marriage and relationships, and ostentatious displays of wealth. This is part of a larger effort by the Chinese government to guide social norms, including promoting marriages and discouraging harmful ideologies online.

Industry insights NRTA's media campaign aims to create a healthy content ecosystem Micro dramas, serialized clips made for mobile devices, have gained immense global popularity in recent years. However, they have also attracted criticism for their sensationalist content. Many shows feature fast-paced plotlines about secret billionaire husbands and forbidden romances designed to keep viewers hooked. Others portray excessive violence or sexualized characters. The NRTA's media campaign is aimed at creating a "healthy content ecosystem" for this industry.

Focus areas Campaign to address issues like copyright infringement and violent revenge The NRTA's campaign will address key issues such as soft pornography, materialism, and distorted views on marriage and relationships. It will also target "feudalistic themes, violent revenge content, vulgar titles, and copyright infringement." Local authorities are expected to conduct spot checks on the work of production firms in their jurisdiction. These firms will be required to promptly rectify any issues that surface during these inspections.

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Industry growth Micro dramas have become a multi-billion dollar industry for China Micro dramas have become a multi-billion dollar industry for China, attracting large audiences worldwide, including in Asia and Africa. Producers in countries like South Korea and the US have invested in creating their own micro drama studios to tap into this booming sector. Last year, the industry's growth led the Chinese government to order that high-profile and sensitive micro drama productions be approved by authorities.

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