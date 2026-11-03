China's 1st fully AI film 'Sanxingdui: Future Past' underperforms

China just released its first fully AI-made movie, Sanxingdui: Future Past, but it didn't exactly wow audiences.

Despite a huge budget in the tens of millions, it only brought in about 1.7 million yuan (roughly £191,000) at the box office.

Viewers just couldn't connect with the story or characters, even though all of the film's visuals and some of its sound effects were created using AI, while it was edited by humans.