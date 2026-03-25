Chip Taylor, 'Wild Thing' songwriter, dies at 86
Chip Taylor, the creative mind behind the classic song "Wild Thing," has died at 86.
His passing on March 23 was confirmed by his friend Billy Vera, leaving fans and the music world remembering his huge influence.
Born James Wesley Voight in New York, Taylor was also known as Angelina Jolie's uncle.
His career beyond 'Wild Thing'
Taylor's impact went way beyond "Wild Thing": he also wrote "Angel of the Morning," famously recorded by Merrilee Rush; other Taylor songs were performed by artists including Willie Nelson and Janis Joplin.
Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016, he released his own albums in the 1970s and started Train Wreck Records in 2007.
Friends remember him as "a master storyteller," whose music and legacy will live on through future generations.