The memorandum submitted by Chiranjeevi emphasizes the need to protect artists' identities, dignity, and creative rights. It also stresses the importance of ensuring citizens' safety.

The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, writing, "Following my recent meeting with Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and as advised by him, I have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu...seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation."