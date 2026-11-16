After meeting Amit Shah, Chiranjeevi submits memo against AI misuse
What's the story
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has requested the government to implement stricter measures against the potential misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), deepfake technology, and digital impersonation. The actor recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and thereafter submitted a memorandum through Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy. The memorandum was submitted on Shah's advice and is directed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
Memorandum details
Memorandum emphasizes need to protect artists' identities and rights
The memorandum submitted by Chiranjeevi emphasizes the need to protect artists' identities, dignity, and creative rights. It also stresses the importance of ensuring citizens' safety.
The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, writing, "Following my recent meeting with Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and as advised by him, I have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu...seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation."
Artist's rights at risk
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's meeting with Shah
During their meeting, Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan, expressed concerns about the increasing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies. They highlighted the potential threat these pose to artists' dignity and rights.
After the meeting, Chiranjeevi called the assurance an encouraging step for the film fraternity. He also expressed hope that meaningful protections would be introduced soon.
Work updates
Meanwhile, know more about Chiranjeevi's upcoming films
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently busy with his upcoming action family entertainer Kaaka.
The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, also stars Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj. Actor-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also joined the cast. It will release in theaters on January 13, 2027.
He also has the socio-fantasy action thriller Vishwambhar in his pipeline.