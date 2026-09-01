'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal' to release after 'Ramayana'
What's the story
The much-awaited film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will be released on Diwali. Despite the anticipation, Lord Hanuman (played by Sunny Deol) will only have a minor role in the first film. However, fans of the deity will soon get to see him in a full-fledged avatar in Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal, confirmed Variety India.
Film release
'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal' is India's 1st AI-generated theatrical feature
The film, which is India's first AI-generated theatrical feature, was initially slated to release on Hanuman Jayanti.
However, it has been pushed back as the music and editing are still underway.
The movie is inspired by the Ramayana and Puranic literature, and will give audiences a chance to see Lord Hanuman in all his glory.
Production details
Meet the team behind 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal'
The film is a joint venture between Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment and the Historyverse division of Collective Media Network.
It will be released in multiple languages across major international markets.
Rajesh Mapuskar, known for his work on Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Ventilator, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Yek Number, and Real Kashmir Football Club, is directing the film.
Cast details
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana stars Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Yash as Ravana.
The film is backed by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for Dangal and Chhichhore.
It also features music by two legends, A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.