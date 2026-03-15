Chiranjeevi hypes up 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' trailer, wishes team best
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi just hyped up the new Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer, calling it amazing and wishing the team all the best for Ugadi.
The film stars Pawan Kalyan as a bold cop taking on injustice, with plenty of action and some romantic moments too.
Trailer shows off Kalyan's intense performance
The trailer, out since March 14, shows off Kalyan's intense performance alongside Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna. With Devi Sri Prasad's music adding energy, fans are buzzing.
Directed by Harish Shankar, this remake of Vijay's Theri drops March 19, just in time for Ugadi, and will go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.