Chiranjeevi hypes up 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' trailer, wishes team best Entertainment Mar 15, 2026

Chiranjeevi just hyped up the new Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer, calling it amazing and wishing the team all the best for Ugadi.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan as a bold cop taking on injustice, with plenty of action and some romantic moments too.