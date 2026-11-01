Chiranjeevi launches Ram Charan's 'RC17' with coconut ritual in Hyderabad
Entertainment
Telugu legend Chiranjeevi just launched Ram Charan's next big film, RC17, with the classic coconut-breaking ritual in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.
Director Sukumar and other top names from the industry joined in for the celebration, and the video of the event was shared on the makers' official social media handles.
Ravichander to score 'RC17' with Sukumar
This film promises to show Ram Charan in a rugged new look.
It's produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, his first time teaming up with director Sukumar.
Filming kicks off soon at Ramoji Film City, and more updates about the cast are expected shortly.
With this star-studded team, RC17 is definitely one of Tollywood's most awaited releases.