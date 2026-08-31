Chiranjeevi launches 'Seed Ganesha' idols for Green India Challenge
Actor Chiranjeevi just launched "Seed Ganesha" idols at his residence as part of the Green India Challenge.
These clay Ganesh idols come with native tree seeds inside, so after you do the visarjan (immersion), the idol dissolves and the seeds can grow into plants.
It's a cool way to make Ganesh Chaturthi greener.
Chiranjeevi urges use of eco-friendly idols
Chiranjeevi encouraged everyone to try these eco-friendly idols, saying, "God Himself becomes a plant and blesses you. Worship Vinayaka and fulfill your duty to plant trees, both at once."
He also gave a shoutout to Green India Challenge founder and former MP J. Santosh Kumar, whose campaign has helped plant 19.60 crore saplings since 2018.
The idea: plant three saplings, care for them for three years, then nominate three more people, making festivals good for nature too.