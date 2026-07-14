Chiranjeevi mediates after viral exchange between choreographers Jani and Sekhar
Megastar Chiranjeevi has stepped up to calm things down after viral videos showed choreographers Jani Master and Sekhar Master in heated exchanges at the Telugu Film and TV Dancers Association.
Jani quickly clarified on social media that there is no personal bad blood between them, sharing that Chiranjeevi spoke to both on set, and they even enjoyed lunch together.
He urged fans not to believe the gossip, saying, "His love, guidance, and support mean everything to us."
Dispute over association by-elections, not personal
Turns out, their dispute was about administrative issues within the association, not a personal fight.
Tensions rose over by-elections and leadership decisions involving Sumalatha, leading some members to resign.
Despite all this drama, both Jani and Sekhar remain top choices for big stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun.
Their professional bond is still strong despite the association troubles.