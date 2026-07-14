Chiranjeevi mediates after viral exchange between choreographers Jani and Sekhar

Megastar Chiranjeevi has stepped up to calm things down after viral videos showed choreographers Jani Master and Sekhar Master in heated exchanges at the Telugu Film and TV Dancers Association.

Jani quickly clarified on social media that there is no personal bad blood between them, sharing that Chiranjeevi spoke to both on set, and they even enjoyed lunch together.

He urged fans not to believe the gossip, saying, "His love, guidance, and support mean everything to us."