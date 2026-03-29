Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara': Makers to finally release trailer soon?

Visual effects

VFX work nearing completion for 'Vishwambhara'

The Vishwambhara team has been working hard to improve the film's visual effects, which were criticized in the teaser. The post-production work is reportedly nearing completion now. An official update was expected on Ram Navami but was postponed to make way for Ram Charan's film, Peddi. If the trailer impresses audiences, it could reignite interest in this big-budget entertainer.