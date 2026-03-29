LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara': Makers to finally release trailer soon?
Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara': Makers to finally release trailer soon?
Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' is ready for release

Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara': Makers to finally release trailer soon?

By Isha Sharma
Mar 29, 2026
10:26 am
What's the story

The much-anticipated fantasy entertainer Vishwambhara, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, appears to be finally edging closer to release. The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens in 2025, but was postponed indefinitely after its teaser was heavily trolled over poor CGI. Now, the makers are finalizing the visual effects and will soon announce both the trailer and release date, reported 123Telugu.

Visual effects

VFX work nearing completion for 'Vishwambhara'

The Vishwambhara team has been working hard to improve the film's visual effects, which were criticized in the teaser. The post-production work is reportedly nearing completion now. An official update was expected on Ram Navami but was postponed to make way for Ram Charan's film, Peddi. If the trailer impresses audiences, it could reignite interest in this big-budget entertainer.

Film details

Know more about the mythological entertainer

Vishwambhara is directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. The film features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, while MM Keeravani is composing the music. Ashika Ranganath, Surabhi Puranik, Kunal Kapoor, and Isha Chawla are also a part of the ensemble cast. Earlier, in January, 123Telugu had reported that the movie might finally premiere in July 2026.

Advertisement