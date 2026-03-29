Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara': Makers to finally release trailer soon?
What's the story
The much-anticipated fantasy entertainer Vishwambhara, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, appears to be finally edging closer to release. The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens in 2025, but was postponed indefinitely after its teaser was heavily trolled over poor CGI. Now, the makers are finalizing the visual effects and will soon announce both the trailer and release date, reported 123Telugu.
Visual effects
VFX work nearing completion for 'Vishwambhara'
The Vishwambhara team has been working hard to improve the film's visual effects, which were criticized in the teaser. The post-production work is reportedly nearing completion now. An official update was expected on Ram Navami but was postponed to make way for Ram Charan's film, Peddi. If the trailer impresses audiences, it could reignite interest in this big-budget entertainer.
Film details
Know more about the mythological entertainer
Vishwambhara is directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. The film features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, while MM Keeravani is composing the music. Ashika Ranganath, Surabhi Puranik, Kunal Kapoor, and Isha Chawla are also a part of the ensemble cast. Earlier, in January, 123Telugu had reported that the movie might finally premiere in July 2026.