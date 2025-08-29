Next Article
Chiranjeevi-Trisha's 'Vishwambhara' gets OTT release date
After much anticipation, the Telugu fantasy film Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi and Trisha, has locked its OTT release with JioHotstar. The movie struggled to secure deals with Netflix and Amazon earlier.
Following some backlash over its first teaser's visual effects, the team went back to polish things up, and now they're aiming for a big theatrical release in summer 2026.
Meanwhile, here's when 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' arrives
Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambhara recently shot a song featuring Mouni Roy.
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi fans have another treat coming sooner—his next film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is set to hit theaters during Sankranti on January 12, 2026.
This one arrives before Vishwambhara finally makes its debut after years of buzz and build-up.