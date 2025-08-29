Chiranjeevi-Trisha's 'Vishwambhara' gets OTT release date Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

After much anticipation, the Telugu fantasy film Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi and Trisha, has locked its OTT release with JioHotstar. The movie struggled to secure deals with Netflix and Amazon earlier.

Following some backlash over its first teaser's visual effects, the team went back to polish things up, and now they're aiming for a big theatrical release in summer 2026.