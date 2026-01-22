Chiranjeevi's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' breaks box office records

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a Telugu family drama starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara and directed by Anil Ravipudi, has become the biggest hit of Chiranjeevi's career. Released on January 12, it quickly topped his previous blockbusters like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya, crossing ₹300cr worldwide in just 10 days.

In numbers: The movie pulled in ₹175.65 cr net (₹208.50 cr gross) at home by day 10 and made a massive ₹155cr just from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in its first week.

Overseas fans showed up too, adding about ₹37cr to the total.

With a production budget of ₹200cr, it turned profitable within a week—a rare feat for any film.

Still going strong Even after the Sankranti holiday rush ended, the film's collections have stayed steady—earning ₹4.2cr net on day 10 despite the usual weekday dip.

It's now eyeing that big milestone: a domestic net of ₹200cr looks well within reach.