Chiranjeevi's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' OTT release date out
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi's latest hit, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, drops on ZEE5 from February 11, 2026.
The action-comedy made waves with a strong opening day and raked in hundreds of crores worldwide within weeks.
Film to stream in multiple languages
ZEE5 will stream the film in seven languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali—so fans all over India can tune in.
More on the film
This movie isn't just another hit for Chiranjeevi—it's become an all-time regional industry hit.
Its strong box office run shows just how much love regional cinema is getting right now.