Chiranjeevi's 'Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu' smashes his own box office records
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi's latest film, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, is officially his biggest hit ever. Dropping on January 12, 2026, it pulled in a massive ₹171.65 crore net across India in just nine days and made over $4.5 million overseas—pushing its global total close to ₹245 crore.
More on the movie
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie also stars Nayanthara and features a special cameo from Daggubati Venkatesh.
Not only did it beat Chiranjeevi's previous blockbusters Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya at the box office, but it also shows he's still a major force in Telugu cinema right now.