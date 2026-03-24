Chiranjeevi's 'Mega158' to begin shooting in mid-April

Film to mark 1st collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal

Mega158 will show Chiranjeevi in a full-on mass avatar, and Mohanlal is reportedly joining for a special role (their first time on screen together).

Despite rumors about production issues, KVN Productions confirmed everything's on track.

The team is aiming for a big release around Sankranti or summer (unconfirmed), so fans have plenty to look forward to.