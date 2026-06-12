Chiranjeevi's 'Mega158' wraps Pollachi 1st schedule heads into next phase
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi's next big action entertainer, Mega158, just finished its first round of filming in Pollachi.
The team kicked things off with a pooja and wrapped up some high-energy scenes with the main cast.
Now, they're already getting set for the next shooting phase.
Rajan Pethuraj Ram join 'Mega158' cast
Alongside Chiranjeevi, you'll see Anaswara Rajan (rumored to play his daughter), Nivetha Pethuraj, and Rachita Ram, who stepped into a role previously linked to Honey Rose.
Director Bobby Kolli is teaming up with Chiranjeevi again after their earlier hit, and Thaman is on board for the music.
Expect plenty of action and some familiar faces!