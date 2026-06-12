Chiranjeevi's 'Mega158' wraps Pollachi 1st schedule heads into next phase

Rajan Pethuraj Ram join 'Mega158' cast

Alongside Chiranjeevi, you'll see Anaswara Rajan (rumored to play his daughter), Nivetha Pethuraj, and Rachita Ram, who stepped into a role previously linked to Honey Rose.

Director Bobby Kolli is teaming up with Chiranjeevi again after their earlier hit, and Thaman is on board for the music.

Expect plenty of action and some familiar faces!