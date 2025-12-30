Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' now arriving summer 2026 Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Chiranjeevi's much-awaited fantasy action film, Vishwambhara, has shifted its release to summer 2026.

The movie was originally set for January 2026 but got pushed back to allow more time for VFX work—Chiranjeevi himself shared that "The entire second half of this film is dependent on VFX and graphics."