Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' now arriving summer 2026
Chiranjeevi's much-awaited fantasy action film, Vishwambhara, has shifted its release to summer 2026.
The movie was originally set for January 2026 but got pushed back to allow more time for VFX work—Chiranjeevi himself shared that "The entire second half of this film is dependent on VFX and graphics."
Who's in and what's the vibe?
Vishwambhara brings together a star cast including Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor, with a special appearance by Mouni Roy.
Backed by UV Creations and featuring music from Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani (with vocals by Shankar Mahadevan), it follows a newborn prince's journey across divine, mortal, and afterlife realms.
Why the delay?
After the teaser faced criticism for its CGI quality earlier this year, the team decided to upgrade their VFX game before hitting theaters.