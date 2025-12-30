'Housefull 5': Why Chitrangda Singh feels audiences are 'judgmental'

Chitrangda Singh , who is part of the cast of Housefull 5 , has responded to the criticism over the film's portrayal of female characters. In an interview with News18 Showsha, she admitted that audiences can be "a little judgmental" while watching movies like Housefull 5. The film has been criticized for its objectification of women and the physical comedy often directed at them.

Response to backlash Singh's take on the criticism and physical comedy Singh said, "I did give it a thought [once the comments began coming in]. But when you hear a script, you don't hear a shot breakdown." "You only visualize as much as the screenplay tells you." "But I think every actor only has so much control over what they're doing." She added that she doesn't justify anything shown in the film, and agreed that female actors often have to prove their acting chops in glamorous roles before getting serious roles.

Comedy concerns Singh acknowledged discomfort with physical comedy involving women Singh said, "Sometimes physical comedy where a woman is involved does get a little, I suppose, uncomfortable to watch." She explained that comedy can be tricky; sometimes jokes work and people laugh, other times they do not. "There are some Jim Carrey films which have certain physical comedy scenes and we all laugh at them. The same can be said for Eddie Murphy films."