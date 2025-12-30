'Housefull 5': Why Chitrangda Singh feels audiences are 'judgmental'
What's the story
Chitrangda Singh, who is part of the cast of Housefull 5, has responded to the criticism over the film's portrayal of female characters. In an interview with News18 Showsha, she admitted that audiences can be "a little judgmental" while watching movies like Housefull 5. The film has been criticized for its objectification of women and the physical comedy often directed at them.
Response to backlash
Singh's take on the criticism and physical comedy
Singh said, "I did give it a thought [once the comments began coming in]. But when you hear a script, you don't hear a shot breakdown." "You only visualize as much as the screenplay tells you." "But I think every actor only has so much control over what they're doing." She added that she doesn't justify anything shown in the film, and agreed that female actors often have to prove their acting chops in glamorous roles before getting serious roles.
Comedy concerns
Singh acknowledged discomfort with physical comedy involving women
Singh said, "Sometimes physical comedy where a woman is involved does get a little, I suppose, uncomfortable to watch." She explained that comedy can be tricky; sometimes jokes work and people laugh, other times they do not. "There are some Jim Carrey films which have certain physical comedy scenes and we all laugh at them. The same can be said for Eddie Murphy films."
Genre perspective
Singh's views on 'Dhurandhar' and audience discretion
Singh also spoke about Dhurandhar, which was judged for its violent scenes. She said, "Sometimes when a film like Dhurandhar comes, some people may only look at it as a film with violent scenes but that's the storytelling." "I don't judge it. It's up to the audience and their discretion to watch or not watch or agree or not agree with it." Meanwhile, Housefull 5 has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.