Chitrangda Singh admits it's 'painful' to miss out on work

Actor Chitrangda Singh recently opened up about her career choices and the opportunities she let go in the past. In an interview with PTI, she admitted to missing out on several interesting projects like Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu, and Mangal Pandey. "I've missed out on a lot of work, and that has been very painful," she said.

Career introspection Singh's reflections on early career decisions Singh, who gained significant attention in 2005 with Sudhir Mishra's political drama Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, admitted that she refused some projects due to various reasons. "In the beginning, you end up listening to other people." She explained, "Sometimes you are not sure, you don't have the vision to understand how it will translate on screen." "It was just one of those things that you live and learn."

Personal impact Singh's personal life influenced career breaks Singh, who recently starred in Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, took long breaks from acting due to her personal life. "But if I reach there again, I think I'll still end up doing this because there were certain situations in my life at that point, my family." "I just wouldn't have been able to leave all that," she said. "I'm very happy where I am."

Career perspective Singh saw career lull as a growth opportunity Singh viewed the low phase in her career as a chance to grow. "Whatever you go through in life, it adds to your emotional experience, you become emotionally a little more intelligent," she said. "It makes you well-rounded so you end up making better choices." She added that the pain and ups and downs of her career have really added to her emotional intelligence.

Director appreciation Singh's gratitude toward influential directors Singh expressed her gratitude to directors like Mishra and Trehan for shaping her craft. She worked with Mishra on three films: Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Inkaar. "He taught me how to work with silences. It's important for a director to make an actor aware of their strengths," she said. "What I learnt from Honey is that sometimes for technical reasons you have to go beyond things and redo it."