'Maatrubhumi': Chitrangda Singh reveals what impressed her about Salman Khan

Chitrangda Singh , who stars alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace , recently opened up about her experience of working with the superstar. In an interview with Variety India, she revealed how impressed she was by Khan's dedication to his work. "I realized there is no day off for Salman. I mean, he's constantly thinking about work and the film; how he can better it," she said.

Dedication 'That is sheer dedication to the craft...' Singh also shared, "There was this one day that we were shooting a pretty emotional scene for me that he was not part of, to see that I was able to deliver in the scene." "But he made sure he was there, and quite early in the day." "He didn't have to be there, but I am reacting to him on the phone, so he wanted to give me his lines. That is sheer dedication to the craft."

Work ethic 'What I learned from him was how passionate...' Singh further emphasized the importance of Khan's passion for his work. "What I learned from him was how passionate he is about work. He is very interested in what is going on, even with other people's scenes." She also mentioned that she has learned to take it easy and not get too worked up by her co-star. "How important it is that the atmosphere on the set is good, and everyone is happy."

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