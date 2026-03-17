'Maatrubhumi': Salman Khan's film to reshoot scenes after name change

Salman Khan on Monday announced a major change in his upcoming war drama, which is now titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace . Formerly known as the Battle of Galwan, the new title indicates a significant shift in tone and messaging. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

Reshoot details Reshoots and a new Chinese song The film's production team has been reshooting scenes in Mumbai since February 2026, with nearly 40 days of additional work planned. This revised schedule includes shooting new sequences to reshape the narrative. A key addition to the film is a Chinese-language song composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The song is expected to be filmed featuring Khan once it is finalized and recorded.

Narrative shift Shift in narrative focus The changes in Maatrubhumi are reportedly a response to evolving geopolitical circumstances. The makers have revisited the film's approach in light of a cautious easing in relations between India and China. Given the sensitivity around the Galwan conflict, the team has chosen a narrative that highlights harmony, peace, and the human cost of war, rather than focusing solely on the conflict.

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