'Maatrubhumi': Salman Khan's film to reshoot scenes after name change
What's the story
Salman Khan on Monday announced a major change in his upcoming war drama, which is now titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Formerly known as the Battle of Galwan, the new title indicates a significant shift in tone and messaging. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.
Reshoot details
Reshoots and a new Chinese song
The film's production team has been reshooting scenes in Mumbai since February 2026, with nearly 40 days of additional work planned. This revised schedule includes shooting new sequences to reshape the narrative. A key addition to the film is a Chinese-language song composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The song is expected to be filmed featuring Khan once it is finalized and recorded.
Narrative shift
Shift in narrative focus
The changes in Maatrubhumi are reportedly a response to evolving geopolitical circumstances. The makers have revisited the film's approach in light of a cautious easing in relations between India and China. Given the sensitivity around the Galwan conflict, the team has chosen a narrative that highlights harmony, peace, and the human cost of war, rather than focusing solely on the conflict.
Film overview
What about the film's cast?
In Maatrubhumi, Khan will play the role of late Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, alongside co-star Chitrangda Singh. The film was initially shot in Ladakh in September 2025 and was nearly complete by December that year. However, with the recent changes, it remains to be seen how these alterations will impact the final product. While the movie was initially set to release on April 17, the new promotional poster does not include a release date.