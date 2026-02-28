Chloe Zhao's 'Hamnet' heads to streaming: Where to watch Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Chloe Zhao's award-winning period drama "Hamnet" is landing on Peacock starting March 6, 2026.

Based on Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel, the film stars Paul Mescal as Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as Agnes, with Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn rounding out the cast.