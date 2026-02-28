Chloe Zhao's 'Hamnet' heads to streaming: Where to watch
Entertainment
Chloe Zhao's award-winning period drama "Hamnet" is landing on Peacock starting March 6, 2026.
Based on Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel, the film stars Paul Mescal as Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as Agnes, with Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn rounding out the cast.
Streaming details
You can catch "Hamnet" exclusively on Peacock—no need to hunt around other platforms.
Critical reception and accolades
"Hamnet" scored a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, picked up two Golden Globes (including Best Drama), and earned eight Oscar nominations.