Chopda gives up 'Lock Upp 2' spot to save Joshi
Harshad Chopda's choice to give up his spot in the Lock Upp 2 finale to save Shivangi Joshi has everyone talking online.
Some call it real friendship, while others think Shivangi pushed him into it.
Host Riteish Deshmukh weighed in, highlighting how alliances and tough decisions are all part of the game.
Kalra used power to eliminate Joshi
Chopda made it to the finale after winning a task, but Joshi was eliminated when Shreya Kalra used her special power. To bring Joshi back, Chopda gave up his finalist spot and got eliminated instead.
Deshmukh said, "I believe Harshad has played for himself too, and also looked out for Shivangi. Both of them also played as individuals. Sometimes, they take a stand for each other, which is wonderful to see."
The final lineup now includes Kalra, Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, and Varun Singh, with the grand finale coming up this weekend.