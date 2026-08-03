Chopda named 1st finalist on 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'

After several contestants stepped out voluntarily, only Chopda and Shivangi Joshi remained.

In a touching moment, Joshi encouraged Chopda to play his own game, saying that if the trophy was meant for her, she would eventually win it.

But Kalra used her power to eliminate Joshi right after her selfless act.

While Chopda celebrated making it to the finale, Joshi's fate remained uncertain after the surprise elimination, leaving viewers wondering what's next for her in the upcoming episode.