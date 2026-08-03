Chopda named 1st finalist on 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'
Entertainment
Harshad Chopda is officially the first finalist on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after a tense and emotional task.
Contestants had to pick one person for a direct pass to the finale, with Shreya Kalra holding a special power that shaped the outcome.
Kalra eliminates Joshi after encouragement
After several contestants stepped out voluntarily, only Chopda and Shivangi Joshi remained.
In a touching moment, Joshi encouraged Chopda to play his own game, saying that if the trophy was meant for her, she would eventually win it.
But Kalra used her power to eliminate Joshi right after her selfless act.
While Chopda celebrated making it to the finale, Joshi's fate remained uncertain after the surprise elimination, leaving viewers wondering what's next for her in the upcoming episode.