Chopda ousted from 'Lock Upp 2,' fans call move unfair
Entertainment
Harshad Chopda, known for keeping his cool through drama and tough moments, has been unexpectedly evicted from Lock Upp 2.
Fans were caught off guard and took to social media to call the move "unfair," especially since many thought he'd make it further in the game.
Serena admits insider cricket bets
In another twist, contestant Pamela Serena admitted during a task that she used insider information to bet on cricket matches while studying in London.
She shared, "I'm not proud of it," reflecting on her choices, even though betting was legal there and helped her earn quite a bit.