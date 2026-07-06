Chopra buys Bahar apartment in Pali Hill for ₹7.75cr

Mehra firm bought flat for ₹1.2cr

The apartment is 698 square feet and has some history: it was bought back in 2007 for about ₹1.2 crore by Mehra's company, with Bharathi Mehra handling the sale now.

Pali Hill isn't just any neighborhood; it's famous for its scenic vibes and celebrity neighbors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, making homes here pretty rare and special.