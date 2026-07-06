Chopra buys Bahar apartment in Pali Hill for ₹7.75cr
Entertainment
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra just picked up a stylish new apartment in Mumbai's ultra-cool Pali Hill for ₹7.75 crore.
The place is in Bahar Apartment on Pali Mala Road and was previously owned by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's company.
The deal was officially wrapped up on June 30, 2026, with Chopra paying over ₹46 lakh in stamp duty and fees.
Mehra firm bought flat for ₹1.2cr
The apartment is 698 square feet and has some history: it was bought back in 2007 for about ₹1.2 crore by Mehra's company, with Bharathi Mehra handling the sale now.
Pali Hill isn't just any neighborhood; it's famous for its scenic vibes and celebrity neighbors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, making homes here pretty rare and special.