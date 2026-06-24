Chopra calls chores basic adulting, set to return in 'Varanasi'
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra stirred up social media by saying, "Cleaning and cooking aren't women's work. They're basic adulting. Don't confuse gender with laziness."
Her take challenges old-school gender roles and encourages everyone to pick up essential life skills, no matter their gender.
After years in Hollywood, she's set to return to Indian films next year with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.
Chopra's remarks spark mixed reactions
Chopra's statement got both cheers and criticism: some applauded her push for equality, while others questioned how chores should be shared.
She also opened up about leaving Bollywood, saying she doesn't stick around in places where she's unhappy, "I'm just someone who doesn't like staying in the shit because then you get used to the smell."