Chopra debuts in web series 'Shaque' on Netflix September 24
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra is stepping into the world of streaming with her first-ever web series, Shaque, landing on Netflix on September 24.
She plays a mother in search of her missing child, a role she took on to do a series and be part of the binge-watching culture after films and reality TV.
D'Silva directs ensemble crime thriller 'Shaque'
Directed by Rensil D'Silva, Shaque is a crime thriller packed with a strong ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin and Jennifer Winget.
Parineeti shared that she learned about her pregnancy while filming, but stayed focused on acting, saying she wanted the character to feel real, not just personal.
After bouncing back in the industry with Amar Singh Chamkila, this digital debut marks another fresh chapter in her journey.