Chopra exits Batra's period film with Khan over schedule clash
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra has had to exit Ritesh Batra's upcoming period film with Saif Ali Khan, thanks to a clash in her schedule.
Even though she was interested in the project, her other commitments made it impossible to fit in the shoot, which kicked off on October 21 in Mumbai.
Production seeks 2 replacements in Byculla
The team is already searching for a new lead actress and is talking to two possible replacements.
Filming is underway at a museum in Byculla, and despite this last-minute change, the crew is determined to keep things moving smoothly.