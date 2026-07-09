Chopra Jonas' 'Heads of State' nominated for Outstanding Television Movie
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just scored an Emmy nomination for her latest action comedy, Heads of State.
She plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who has to keep both the US president (John Cena) and the British prime minister (Idris Elba) safe after their plane is shot down in enemy territory.
The film was announced as a nominee for Outstanding Television Movie at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Chopra Jonas praised for intense performance
Heads of State mixes spy action, comedy, and political satire, with Chopra's performance getting special praise for her intensity and skill in the genre.
The movie also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles.
Catch the Emmy Awards to see if it takes home the win!