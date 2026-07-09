Chopra Jonas' 'Heads of State' nominated for Outstanding Television Movie Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just scored an Emmy nomination for her latest action comedy, Heads of State.

She plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who has to keep both the US president (John Cena) and the British prime minister (Idris Elba) safe after their plane is shot down in enemy territory.

The film was announced as a nominee for Outstanding Television Movie at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.