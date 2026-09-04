Chopra Jonas joins Lawrence and Sperbund at LVMH Prize Paris

Chopra Jonas will present the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, which includes €200,000 and one year of advice focused on everything from sustainability to marketing.

Lawrence is handing out the grand prize of €400,000 plus expert guidance from LVMH, while Sperbund will award the Savoir-Faire Prize with its own €200,000 and mentorship package.

Nine finalists, like Belgium's Julie Kegels and Kenya's Yoshita 1967, were picked from thousands worldwide, with judges, who are reputed names in the fashion world, reviewing thousands of global applications down to semifinalists and finalists, while Sperbund will also sit on the jury alongside the group's star designers.