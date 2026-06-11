Chopra Jonas praises 'Maa Behen' on Instagram, hails Dixit Dimri

Triveni's 'Maa Behen' gets international attention

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the movie follows three women who stumble upon a dead body in their house, using this twist to explore patriarchy and misogyny.

Chopra also showed love for content creator Dharna Durga, saying she's been a fan for ages.

The film is getting international attention for its bold style, reminding fans of Triveni's earlier works like Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa.