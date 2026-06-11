Chopra Jonas praises 'Maa Behen' on Instagram, hails Dixit Dimri
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to rave about Netflix's dark comedy-thriller Maa Behen.
She called the film "Such a clever film" and "so honest and cinematic," highlighting its sharp storytelling and direction.
Madhuri Dixit got a heartfelt shoutout as "my queen" and a "scene stealer," while Triptii Dimri was praised as a "phenomenon."
Triveni's 'Maa Behen' gets international attention
Directed by Suresh Triveni, the movie follows three women who stumble upon a dead body in their house, using this twist to explore patriarchy and misogyny.
Chopra also showed love for content creator Dharna Durga, saying she's been a fan for ages.
The film is getting international attention for its bold style, reminding fans of Triveni's earlier works like Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa.