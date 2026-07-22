Chopra: powerful figures took films, she persevered and reached Hollywood
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra just got real about her early days in Bollywood, sharing how some powerful people took films away from her because she didn't fit their expectations.
Instead of giving up, she kept working on her craft. That drive eventually helped her break into Hollywood and become a global star.
Chopra at Harvard recalls 'Salaam-E-Ishq' setback
Speaking at Harvard Business School, Priyanka recalled a co-star visiting her on the set of Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) and telling her she was wrongly given a role for a supposed next film they were to start filming the next month, calling it devastating.
She said losing out on roles happened more than once. Still, she focused on improving her acting and didn't let setbacks define her.