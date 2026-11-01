Chopra producing 'We Were Here' mockumentary about retirees and AI
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is now producing We Were Here, an Indian short film about retirees fighting to keep their jobs safe from AI.
Directed by Pranav Bhasin, this clever mockumentary is set to premiere on The New Yorker's official YouTube channels.
'We Were Here' emerges Oscar contender
We Were Here screened in over 80 festivals, collecting more than 20 awards, including wins at Clermont-Ferrand, SXSW, and Palm Springs, making it a contender for the Oscars.
With Priyanka Chopra joining forces with Fleabag actor Andrew Scott and Tony-winning activist-playwright V, the team hopes the film's creative spin on AI and job security will get even more attention.