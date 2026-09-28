Chopra returns with 'Reporting Live' about illegal sand mining
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra is back on streaming with Reporting Live, an investigative thriller dropping on Netflix October 9.
The film dives into illegal sand mining and features a standout cast, Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain, and Shekhar Suman, under the direction of Dhruv Tripathi.
Tripathi praises realism, Thakur highlights casting
Director Tripathi says the team worked hard to keep things real and focused on everyday people: I'm grateful for their dedication.
Producer Partha Kiran Thakur highlights the mix of actors from different generations and calls out the unique pairing of Chopra and Bhojani as something viewers haven't seen before.