Chopra to receive Global Vanguard honor at Gold Gala Entertainment Apr 24, 2026

Priyanka Chopra is set to receive the Global Vanguard Honor at this year's Gold Gala on May 9.

Organized by Gold House, the event also recognizes Jet Li and Simu Liu for their impact.

The gala highlights standout Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders, all under the theme "A New Gold World," which is about bringing people together in tough times.