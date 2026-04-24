Chopra to receive Global Vanguard honor at Gold Gala
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is set to receive the Global Vanguard Honor at this year's Gold Gala on May 9.
Organized by Gold House, the event also recognizes Jet Li and Simu Liu for their impact.
The gala highlights standout Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders, all under the theme "A New Gold World," which is about bringing people together in tough times.
Yang to open Gold Gala
Over 650 leaders will gather for the fifth annual event, celebrating those on the 2026 #Gold100 List.
Expect a fun mix of performances: Bowen Yang opens with a monolog, followed by acts from Deli Boys stars and Hayley Kiyoko.
Honorees like Charles Melton and Eileen Gu will be there too, plus the announced speakers for the gala.