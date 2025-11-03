Veteran choreographer reveals Govinda once shot 6 films a day

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Chinni Prakash recently spoke about his long-standing professional association with actor Govinda . The two have worked together on several projects, including Coolie No.1 and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. In a recent interview with Friday Talkies, Prakash lauded Govinda's work ethic and unique approach to dance, which he described as "pure magic on set."

Work ethic 'I haven't seen an actor like him' Prakash highlighted the actor's incredible commitment to his work, recalling a time when he was shooting four to six films a day! "I haven't seen an actor like him. There was a situation in his life. He was shooting 4-6 films every day at one point," he said. "I don't know if he was a robot or a human, and he did that for years."

Collaboration Unique challenges of working with Govinda Prakash also spoke about the unique challenges of working with Govinda, given his spontaneous creativity. "Whatever you do, he will say something else. You have to prepare your mind in a way and do something that won't make him say anything," he explained. "I had strong assistants. They used to show him the step. He would then take your steps to another level."

Filming experience 'Both Raveena and Govinda had an amazing style' Recalling the shoot for Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, Prakash praised Govinda and his co-star Raveena Tandon's performances. "For 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare,' both Raveena and Govinda had an amazing style," he said. "We only had a cameraman, trolley, shooting in a garden, a normal crane, but the performances that they gave were crazy."

Beginning How it all began for the duo Prakash revealed that his professional relationship with Govinda began during the making of Pyaar Karke Dekho. "At that time, Govinda was closer to a choreographer, and he wanted him to do that song," he said. "But, S Ramanathan said, that I'll do it. Then, Pyaar Karke Dekho was started." He added, "Govinda became very close to me after that film."