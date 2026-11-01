Choudhary set to lead 'Karma Da Khel' as throne leader
Entertainment
Sapna Choudhary, known from Bigg Boss, is stepping into the spotlight again as the "Throne Leader" on Karma Da Khel.
The show drops worldwide later this year and brings together 36 celebrities and 11 everyday folks, promising a fresh look at Sapna's personality beyond what fans have seen before.
'Karma Da Khel' introduces yuga rooms
Karma Da Khel shakes up the reality TV format with four yuga rooms, two dimensions, and something called the gate of fate, all guided by a star host.
The lineup mixes actors, influencers, singers, and regular people for a global entertainment vibe.
Meanwhile, Sapna's personal life has also been in the headlines lately due to ongoing legal issues with her husband.